The Morean Arts Center has been in St. Pete for 103 years | Taste and See Tampa Bay on February 26, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:26s - Published The Morean Arts Center has been in St. Pete for 103 years | Taste and See Tampa Bay The Morean Arts Center has been around St. Pete for 103 years. Families can easily spend a day there checking out the Chihuly Collection, glass blowing demonstrations, free art exhibits and much more. 0

