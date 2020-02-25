Global  

The Duke of Cambridge meets rough sleepers in Mansfield

The Duke of Cambridge has heard how a rough sleeper’s friend accidentally lost his false leg, as he visited a homeless shelter.William, who has been patron of homeless charity Centrepoint since 2005, was meeting service-users at The Beacon Project in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, on Wednesday.
