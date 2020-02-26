Global  

Barbara Corcoran Turned An Insult Into Millions

Video Credit: Tamron Hall - Duration: 04:25s - Published < > Embed
Real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran explains the many layers to her success including how she turned a thousand dollar loan from her ex-boyfriend into a 64 million dollar cash sell of her own company.
