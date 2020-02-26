Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > "Altered Carbon" Star Lela Loren On The Second Season Of The Netflix Sci-Fi Drama

"Altered Carbon" Star Lela Loren On The Second Season Of The Netflix Sci-Fi Drama

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 24:29s - Published < > Embed
'Altered Carbon' Star Lela Loren On The Second Season Of The Netflix Sci-Fi Drama

"Altered Carbon" Star Lela Loren On The Second Season Of The Netflix Sci-Fi Drama

In Netflix's "Altered Carbon," society is transformed by new technology: consciousness can be digitized; human bodies are interchangeable; death is no longer permanent.

Season two of the sophisticated and compelling sci-fi drama finds Takeshi Kovacs, the lone surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors, continuing his centuries old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer.

Actress Lela Loren came by BUILD to talk about the new season.

BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

caswellh

TeamLH forever #44 RT @LelaLoren: Check out my interview on @BUILDseriesNYC about @AltCarb Danica Harlan and the end of Angela Valdes ✨🕊 https://t.co/fNnm14Wt… 31 minutes ago

LelaLoren

Lela Loren Check out my interview on @BUILDseriesNYC about @AltCarb Danica Harlan and the end of Angela Valdes ✨🕊 https://t.co/fNnm14WtUV 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gavin Leatherwood Goes Over Season Three Of Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' [Video]Gavin Leatherwood Goes Over Season Three Of Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"

In season three of Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," love and loyalty are pushed to their limits as Sabrina navigates a sinister new normal -- with the help of Greendale's bravest allies...

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 31:17Published

Lela Loren Has Bottomless Graditude For Having Been On STARZ's 'Power' [Video]Lela Loren Has Bottomless Graditude For Having Been On STARZ's "Power"

Lela Lorean, who played Angela on the hit STARZ series, "Power," talks about having to keep her character's death a secret and her thoughts about the show's ending. BUILD is a live interview series..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.