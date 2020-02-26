"Altered Carbon" Star Lela Loren On The Second Season Of The Netflix Sci-Fi Drama

In Netflix's "Altered Carbon," society is transformed by new technology: consciousness can be digitized; human bodies are interchangeable; death is no longer permanent.

Season two of the sophisticated and compelling sci-fi drama finds Takeshi Kovacs, the lone surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors, continuing his centuries old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer.

Actress Lela Loren came by BUILD to talk about the new season.

BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview