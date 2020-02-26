Walmart Selling Oreo Variety Pack That Comes With T-Shirt



Tweets about this Taste of Home It's time to go to Walmart. https://t.co/N8BTj6nHui 8 minutes ago 93.1 WZAK Walmart Selling an Oreo Variety Pack That Includes a T-Shirt!!! https://t.co/yOtcnfBB08 https://t.co/ien79vXBuy 11 hours ago KAMR Local 4 News Walmart selling Oreo variety pack complete with t-shirt https://t.co/USOuxpba4S 12 hours ago WNEM TV5 If you're an Oreo super-fan, Walmart has just the deal for you. https://t.co/RVGsk0tDD2 15 hours ago WFSB Channel 3 We'll take 2! https://t.co/4tfbq1ISJC 16 hours ago WKYC 3News Heads up, Oreo lovers: Walmart is selling a variety pack complete with a T-shirt https://t.co/LHiX9bDK8l 17 hours ago WTOL 11 Some days, you want more cookies than cream. Some days, it's the opposite. Now, you can have all your Oreo options… https://t.co/UeRApwjnX1 17 hours ago WTKR News 3 Walmart is selling an Oreo variety pack that comes with a T-shirt https://t.co/NqCkLTscaU https://t.co/scOdI0XmPC 18 hours ago