Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prince Harry Returns To UK, Drops His Royal Titles

Prince Harry Returns To UK, Drops His Royal Titles

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:31s - Published < > Embed
Prince Harry Returns To UK, Drops His Royal Titles

Prince Harry Returns To UK, Drops His Royal Titles

Prince Harry no more?

ET Canada has everything you need to know about the Duke of Sussex’s return to the UK, where he attended an event for his eco-friendly travel company Travalyst in Edinburgh and asked the attendees to call him just "Harry”.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sherylalgoria

Sherylalgoria Hoffst RT @ETCanada: Video: #PrinceHarry no more? The Duke of Sussex returned to the UK and attended an event in Edinburgh and asked the attendees… 10 minutes ago

NewsbreakersNG

NewsBreakers ‘Just call me Harry!’: Prince DROPS his royal title as he returns to Britain without Meghan https://t.co/zVfptMZGMO https://t.co/9eX5HaXFDS 10 minutes ago

ETCanada

ET Canada Video: #PrinceHarry no more? The Duke of Sussex returned to the UK and attended an event in Edinburgh and asked the… https://t.co/tokmiZI1xi 29 minutes ago

g4gracie2

iC#DEBACLES Harry drops royal title as Meghan is a no-show https://t.co/WWlOvEGw23 #DebacleMarkle WALKS IN , FU@KS THINGS… https://t.co/FZSJxtsroR 43 minutes ago

dailytelegraph

The Daily Telegraph The Duke of Sussex has arrived by train in Edinburgh to avoid criticism about his jet-setting lifestyle. And he had… https://t.co/LP7bKd2rij 2 hours ago

sophieelsworth

Sophie Elsworth Seriously, just call me “Harry!” At least “Harry” bothered to rough it on a train to Scotland before preaching on s… https://t.co/JkECNcHFaT 2 hours ago

mangiacats

mangiacats MUST PICK UP A LOT OF AIR MILES. 'Just call me Harry!': Prince DROPS his royal title as he returns to Britain witho… https://t.co/M6b8sU2wMP 2 hours ago

swg_Jorman

Will 'Just call me Harry!': Prince DROPS his royal title as he returns to Britain without Meghan to launch an eco-friend… https://t.co/suam8d81bd 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry Is Now Going by Just 'Harry' [Video]Prince Harry Is Now Going by Just 'Harry'

Prince Harry Is Now Going by Just 'Harry' It looks like Prince Harry is no longer using his royal title. The Duke of Sussex requested to be called "Harry" at the Travalyst summit in Edinburgh on..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published

Prince Harry Drops His Royal Titles In Edinburgh [Video]Prince Harry Drops His Royal Titles In Edinburgh

Prince Harry asks attendees at an event for his eco-friendly travel company Travalyst in Edinburgh to call him "Harry" as he kicks off the last round of his royal duties amid his move to Canada with..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.