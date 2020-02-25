Jif Peanut Butter Attempts to Settle Jif/GIF Debate

The limited edition jar can be found on Amazon for $10.

How to pronounce GIF has been a popular debate almost since the creation of the looping image format.

Some pronounce it with a "soft G," as in Jif peanut butter, while others contend it's pronounced with a "hard G." GIF creator Steve Wilhite declared in 2013 that GIF is pronounced with a "soft G." Regardless, internet debate continues.

National Peanut Butter Lover's Day is on March 1.