Jif Peanut Butter Attempts to Settle Jif/GIF Debate
Jif Peanut Butter Attempts
to Settle Jif/GIF Debate The peanut butter
brand will be
releasing a GIF jar
to "settle the
great debate" over
the correct way to
pronounce GIF.
The limited edition jar can
be found on Amazon for $10.
How to pronounce GIF has
been a popular debate almost since
the creation of the looping image format.
Some pronounce it with a
"soft G," as in Jif peanut butter, while
others contend it's pronounced with a "hard G." GIF creator Steve Wilhite
declared in 2013 that GIF is
pronounced with a "soft G." Regardless, internet
debate continues.
National Peanut Butter
Lover's Day is on March 1.