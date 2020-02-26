'Mardi Gras is wild!' Men dancing on moving car fall off during insane New Orleans party

The wild moment of revelry is seen when two men dancing on a moving car fall off as the car drives off during Mardi Gras in New Orleans on Fat Tuesday (February 25).

"There were random cars here and there were coming thru, but it was difficult due to the crowd.

At the very end, you can see that some guys started dancing on the cars since it wasn’t really going anywhere at first.

Next thing you know it the driver accelerated and welp, you see the outcome.

The guys that fell were okay and we all got back to drinking and dancing.

Happy Pardi Gras!" said Natalie Aceves, the filmer.