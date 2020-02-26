Global  

Meet The ‘Big Brother Canada’ Houseguests Part 1

“Big Brother Canada” is back for season 8, and ET Canada’s special correspondent Ika Wong got all the tea from the incoming houseguests about their game strategies and why they wanted to join the show during part one of our exclusive interviews.

Tune in to “Big Brother Canada’s Supersized Season 8 Preview with ET Canada” on Sunday, Mar.

1, at 8:00 p.m.

ET/PT ahead of its premiere on Wednesday, Mar.

4, at 7:00 p.m.

ET/PT on Global.
