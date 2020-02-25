Butte County Votes: Measure A

Global  

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
Chico voters casting their ballots will decide if CARD - the Chico Area Recreation and Park District - will get a major financial shot in the arm.
Chico voters, casting their ballots next tuesday, will decide if?car?, the chico area recreation and park district, gets a major financial shot in the arm.

Action news now anchor alan marsden is here with a closer look at the measure.

Debbie, if passed, measure ?

Would bring card an estimated three-million dollars per year for capital improvements to parks and other facilities, ...by providing more securityã repairing and upgrading playgrounds and swimming pools and sports fields ã improving maintenance and accessibilityã and completing park construction projects.

But raising three million dollars annually can only happen with a special taxã which is what voters are being asked to approve next weekã85 dollars a year for each parcel.

And, if approved, that tax will remain in effect forever, unless voters choose to end it.

And - it will increase from time to time according the consumer price index.

Soãa "yes vote" means you approve of the special taxã a "no vote" means rejection of the special tax.

An* for measure a to passãit requires and two-thirds majority - which historically can be tough mark to reach.

There are of course some strong arguments for and against the wisdom of this special tax.

You on the butte county elections website.

And of course, you will find a link to that on our website.

Debbie... remember, in butte county, you can only vote by mail in the march 3rd primary.

Your ballot must be postmarked on or before march 3.

Or you can drop your ballot off at voter assistance centers?

You'll also find a link to those on our website.

### right now -- democratic




