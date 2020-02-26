Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:56s - Published

Thief surprised fake $100 bill almost worked at gas station

A man in South Brunswick, N.J.

Attempted to pay his charges at a gas station with a fake $100 bill.

Police were called once the gas station clerk realized the trick the man had pulled off.

The South Brunswick Police Department even posted a photo of the phony bill on Twitter.

“For Motion Picture Use Only” is emblazoned on both the front and the back of the bill.

According to law enforcement, the 20-year-old man was eventually tracked down.

The suspect allegedly admitted that he himself was surprised that the ploy almost worked.

Forgery of currency is both a federal and state offense.

In New Jersey, paying with fake money can be deemed as third-degree forgery.

It can be punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $500 fine.

It’s unclear as of now whether the suspect will be charged with anything