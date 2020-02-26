Thief surprised fake $100 bill almost worked at gas station
A man in South Brunswick, N.J.
Attempted to pay his charges at a gas station with a fake $100 bill.
Police were called once the gas station clerk realized the trick the man had pulled off.
The South Brunswick Police Department even posted a photo of the phony bill on Twitter.
“For Motion Picture Use Only” is emblazoned on both the front and the back of the bill.
According to law enforcement, the 20-year-old man was eventually tracked down.
The suspect allegedly admitted that he himself was surprised that the ploy almost worked.
Forgery of currency is both a federal and state offense.
In New Jersey, paying with fake money can be deemed as third-degree forgery.
It can be punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $500 fine.
It’s unclear as of now whether the suspect will be charged with anything