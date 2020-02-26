Trump: media trying to make 'caronavirus' look bad

Global  

U.S. President Donald Trump accused two cable TV channels of presenting the danger from the coronavirus in as bad a light as possible and upsetting financial markets, as public health officials warned Americans to prepare for a likely outbreak.

President Donald Trump returned to Washington on Wednesday amid increasing concerns over the coronavirus as U.S. public health officials warned Americans to prepare for a possible outbreak and financial markets remained on edge.

Trump on Tuesday while traveling in India - tried to painted a rosier pictures of where things stand.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING:"You may ask about the coronavirus, which is very well under control in our country…" Misspelling the name of the virus, Trump tweeted on Wednesday that it was the news networks who were "doing everything possible to make the Caronavirus look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible…." And that, "USA in great shape!" He also blasted Democrats, who have questioned his administration's response.

Trump is seeking $2.5 billion from Congress, but Democrats have warned that amount falls far short of what is needed.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI, SAYING: "…puts forth a proposal now that is meager, anemic…" Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday called for $8.5 billion to prepare.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) SEN.

JOHN KENNEDY, SAYING: "We have enough face masks?" Even some Republicans expressed frustration with the Trump administration's response.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) SEN.

JOHN KENNEDY, SAYING: "You're the secretary of Homeland Security.

You're supposed to keep us safe.

And the American people deserve some straight answers on the coronavirus.

I'm not getting them from you." The CDC urged Americans to prepare, saying that while the immediate risk was low the global situation suggested a pandemic was likely.

The center's principal deputy director said it wasn't a question of if but when.

San Francisco, despite having no coronavirus cases, declared a local emergency, in an effort to raise public awareness of the virus' risks and boost preparedness.Health officials in Nassau County, New York, said on Wednesday they were monitoring 83 people who visited China and may have come in contact with the coronavirus.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said the New York has had no confirmed cases...yet.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) GOV.

ANDREW CUOMO, SAYING: " "No one should be surprised when we have positive cases in New York.

Our operating paradigm is always prepare for the worst and hope for the best." Asia reported hundreds of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, and Brazil confirmed Latin America's first infection.

So far the virus has killed more than 2,700 people, the vast majority in China.

The United States has reported 59 cases of the virus.




