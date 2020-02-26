Global  

Satisfying moment New Orleans goes from Mardi Gras mess to clean streets in less than 2 hours

Satisfying moment New Orleans goes from Mardi Gras mess to clean streets in less than 2 hours

Satisfying moment New Orleans goes from Mardi Gras mess to clean streets in less than 2 hours

"The clean-up crews arrive to take the broken beads and trash of Mardi Gras and make it all go away in just under two hours," said the filmer of this miraculous transformation in Louisiana on Tuesday (February 25) evening.
