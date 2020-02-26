Tech Provider Zone Microsoft says Covid-19 health emergency will affect its Q3 financials: "We do not expect to meet More Personal Com… https://t.co/hL6pjIdyUe 27 minutes ago

ProTradersNews $MSFT: Microsoft Says it Won’t Meet Q3 Personal Computing Guidance Due to Coronavirus: https://t.co/OPw5rnyJiD 10 hours ago

jenny varela Excuses....... Microsoft says will not meet Q3 2020 More Personal Computing guidance - https://t.co/7OR8Hq1lbY 17 hours ago

Florida Bachelor Parties Knee***much? #Microsoft says will not meet Q3 2020 More Personal Computing guidance because of… https://t.co/ILi4pqf10X 17 hours ago

Turfline/Trading Microsoft says will not meet Q3 2020 More Personal Computing guidance https://t.co/MMmQIJZnwH 17 hours ago

Domenick Beskos #Microsoft - $MSFT - more profit warnings!Microsoft says will not meet Q3 2020 More Personal Computing guidance https://t.co/Al0Z6Ba5A5 17 hours ago

Trade Alerts, Trade Ideas and Crypto 📈 RT @theflynews: Microsoft down 1.8% after saying it doesn't expect to meet Q3 More Personal Computing guidance $MSFT https://t.co/Ae41UzSndV 17 hours ago