Miami-Dade Schools Taking Steps To Counter Coronavirus Fears 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:38s - Published Miami-Dade Schools Taking Steps To Counter Coronavirus Fears CBS4's Frances Wang shares the plan Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has put into place.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Rodrigo Cruz RT @ricardobrown: The Miami Dade Public Schools Superintendent is right in doing this. It shows that someone is in charge and taking preven… 4 days ago ricardobrown The Miami Dade Public Schools Superintendent is right in doing this. It shows that someone is in charge and taking… https://t.co/YL4FCXsztz 4 days ago