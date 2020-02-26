Hillary Clinton: Trump Purging 'Disloyal' Staff Is 'Banana-Republic Stuff' 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:38s - Published Hillary Clinton: Trump Purging 'Disloyal' Staff Is 'Banana-Republic Stuff' Hillary Clinton on Wednesday responded to President Trump’s dismissals of government officials. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this KillingMyCareer Reminder: People disloyal to the Clintons end up dead ALSO Trump's purging of public servants who've… https://t.co/yvimv5HuX9 4 hours ago Jane Sellman RT @NikitaKitty: @TheShallowCross @rayleengale Putin, GOP purging, GOP gerrmandering, GOP rigging, and the Electoral College are the reason… 4 days ago Nikita @TheShallowCross @rayleengale Putin, GOP purging, GOP gerrmandering, GOP rigging, and the Electoral College are the… https://t.co/cS51V0iWvd 4 days ago