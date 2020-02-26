Columbia Gas Will Pay $53M Fine For Merrimack Valley Explosions 7 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:50s - Published Columbia Gas Will Pay $53M Fine For Merrimack Valley Explosions Columbia Gas of Massachusetts will pay a $53 million fine for its role in the deadly 2018 Merrimack Valley gas explosions. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.