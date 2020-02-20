Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Local hospitals prepare as Coronavirus continues to spread globally

Local hospitals prepare as Coronavirus continues to spread globally

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:16s - Published < > Embed
Local hospitals prepare as Coronavirus continues to spread globallyLocal hospitals prepare as Coronavirus continues to spread globally
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Seventh Indian tests positive for coronavirus on quarantined cruise ship

One more Indian on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess quarantined off the coast of Japan was...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

USThePod

US, The Podcast RT @CShalby: After CDC warned people to prepare for the likely spread of coronavirus, SF Mayor London Breed declared a local emergency. Wo… 1 minute ago

politeperson123

Margaret Hiatt RT @B_resnick: "That’s one of the most dangerous things about this. It could overwhelm a local health care system. We don’t have extra hosp… 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Officials Preparing In Case Virus Arrives In State [Video]Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Officials Preparing In Case Virus Arrives In State

There are no known cases of coronavirus in New Jersey, but state officials are preparing nonetheless; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:34Published

Preparing For A Pandemic [Video]Preparing For A Pandemic

Coronavirus fears are hitting home with a warning from police at a local hospital.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.