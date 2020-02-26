North Miami Man Accused Of Trying To Abduct Girls Facing Even More Charges 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:41s - Published North Miami Man Accused Of Trying To Abduct Girls Facing Even More Charges CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports 49-year-old Jackson Etienne was charged with two counts of the attempted kidnapping of a child under the age of 13 years old.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this