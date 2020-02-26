Global  

North Miami Man Accused Of Trying To Abduct Girls Facing Even More Charges

North Miami Man Accused Of Trying To Abduct Girls Facing Even More Charges

North Miami Man Accused Of Trying To Abduct Girls Facing Even More Charges

CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports 49-year-old Jackson Etienne was charged with two counts of the attempted kidnapping of a child under the age of 13 years old.
