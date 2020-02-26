Global  

Terre Haute church marks Ash Wednesday

New for you new for you at five... today marks "ash wednesday" in the christian faith.

Ash wednesday opens lent, which catholics typically observe.

It's a season of fasting and prayer.

Ash wednesday takes place 46 days before easter sunday.

"saint benedict" in terre haute held a special service earlier today.

The church blessed and distributed ashes.

People received the ashes in the shape of a cross on their foreheads.

The ashes represent the dust from which god made each individual.

It's a symbol... that carries great meaning in the church.

A sign of their willingness to do penance and to amend their life and convert to what god has in store for us.

The ashes the ashes are from palms blesses in the previous year's "palm sunday" services.

There's another mass happening soon at "saint benedict."

It starts at 5-30




