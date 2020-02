Video shows teen suspects moments after Delray Beach train station fire

TEENS - JUST MINUTES AFTERPOLICE SAY THEY SET A MASSIVEFIRE THAT SEVERELY DAMAGED ANHISTORIC TRAIN STATION INDELRAY BEACH.

WE'VE JUSTLEARNED NEW DETAILS ABOUT WHATHAPPENED INSIDE THAT BUILDING.LET'S GET RIGHT TO SOUTHCOUNTY REPORTER MIRANDACHRISTIAN LIVE WITH THOSE NEWDEVELOPMENTS..

MIRANDA?ALL FOUR TEENAGERS JUST FACEDA JUDGE FOR THE FIRST TIMEHERE AT THE COURTHOUSE INDOWNTOWN WEST PALM BEACH.WE'RE ALSO GETTING OUR FIRSTLOOK AT THE SECURITY CAMERAFOOTAGE THAT HELPED POLITRACK THEM DOWN SO QUICKLY.<< PCK: THIS GAS STATIONSURVEILLANCE VIDEO HELPEDPOLICE ARREST FOUR TEENAGERSACCUSED OF STARTING A MASSIVEFIRE AT THE OLD DELRAY TRAINSTATION.

(SHOW CHOPPER VIDEOHERE) ONE FIREFIGHTER WAS HURTBATTLING THE FIERCE FLAMES ANDTHE DAMAGE TO THE BUILDING ISSEVERE.

WE'RE NOT IDENTIFYINGTHE TEENAGERS SINCE ALL FOURARE JUVENILES.

YOU CAN SEE INTHIS VIDEO AS THEY HEAD FROMTHE TRAIN STATION..

ONTO THEGAS STATION PROPERTY AND INTOA BATHROOM..

WHERE THEY STAYFOR ABOUT 20 MINUTES.

TWO OFTHE KIDS LEAVE...A FEW MINUTESLATER THE OTHER TWO WALK OUT.POLICE SAY THEY EVENTUALLYTRACKED THEM DOWN AT ATLANTICHIGH SCHOOL.

THE MOTHER OF ONEOF THE TEENAGE BOYS WAS INCOURT TUESDAY.

SHE SAYS THISWAS SHOCKING NEWS, HER SON HASNEVER BEEN IN TROUBLE BEFORE."HE HAS ALWAYS BEEN MAMA'SBOYS BECAUSE HE HAS NEVERGIVEN ME ANY KIND OF TROUBLE"THE STATE SAYS THE TEENAGERSHAD AGREED TO SKIP SCHOOL,TOOK A LIGHTER TO THE OLDTRAIN STATION, AND WHEN THEFIRE STARTED NONE OF THEMCALLED FOR HELP.