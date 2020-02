Preparing for the coronavirus

CORONAVIRUS IN PALM BEACHCOUNTYÃINSIDE THE GOODSAMARTIAN OFF CAMPUS EMERGENCYDEPARTMENTÃHE SAYS THEYCONSTANTLY WATCHING FOR ANYONEWITH SYMPTOMS. 131531“YOUWANT TO BE AWARE OF YOURSURROUNDING AND WHO YOUINTERACTING WITH” IN THE STLUCIE MEDICAL CENTER - SIGNSARE POSTED ABOUT CORONOA VIRUS- IN AT LEAST THREE LANGUAGES- ST LUCIE MEDICAL CENTERSIGNS WER SPOTTED URGINGPATIENTS AT RISK TO PUT ONMASKS.

PALM BEACH COUNTYSCHOOLS SAY THEY'RE MONITORINGDEVELOPMENTS AND REVIEWINGRESPONSE PLANS.

THE CENTERSFOR DISEASE CONTROL IS WARNINGOF A POSSIBLE OUTBREAK IN THEU-S AND PRESIDENT TRUMP ISEXPECTED TO ADDESS THE NATIONON IT TONIGHT.

MEANWHILE&FLORIDA SEEMS TO HAVE AVOIDEDANY CASES SO FARÃYET THEREIS CONCERN THE VIRUS WILL HAVEA SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THESTATE132200“PRETTY HARD IT COULDHIT OUR ELDERLY POPULATIONPRETTY HARD.

BECAUSE THEYCAN“MORE PRONE TO SECONDARYBACTERIAL INFECTIONS IT CANCAUSE A PRETTY NASTY VIRALPNEUMONIA IF YOU LOOK AT THECAT SCANS THAT SHOWS THEINFLAMMATION IN THE LUNGS.THE BEST PROTECTIONS REMAINBEING CAREFUL OUT IN PUBLIESPECIALLY AROUND PEOPLE WHOAPPEAR TO BE SICK - ANDFREQUENT HAND WASHING.

LIVE INWPB, MS, WPTV, NC 5.