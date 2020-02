Report: 7 dead, including shooter, in attack near Milwaukee Molson Coors campus now < > Embed Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 00:55s - Published Report: 7 dead, including shooter, in attack near Milwaukee Molson Coors campus Seven people, including the shooter, have been killed in a Wednesday afternoon attack near Molson Coors' Milwaukee campus, a report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says.

Report: 7 dead, including shooter, in attack near Milwaukee Molson Coors campus 4:00 O'CLOCK.IT STARTED AS AN ACTIVE SHOOTERSITUATION THAT WE WERE HEARING.TRAFFIC AS WELL AS SEEINGMULTIPLE REPORTS ON SOCIALMEDIA, ACTIVE SHOOTER.MOLSON COORS CAMPUS THERE.39th AND HIGHLAND.40th AND STATE.THAT NEIGHBORHOOD.THAT WAS ABOUT 20 MINUTES AFTER2 THIS AFTERNOON.WE HAVE SINCE CONFIRMED THROUGHSOURCED INFORMATION FROM THEMILWAUKEE POLICE DEPARTMENT,MULTIP SOURCES, STEVE HADSOURCED INFORMATION, I HAVE ASWELL.MULTIPLE PEOPLE ARE DEAD IN THESHOOTING AT MOLSON COORSRIGHT NOW AS CAROLE MEEKINSINDICATES, STEVE'S SOURCES ANDMINE AS WELL, NOT COMMITTED TOTHAT NUMBER THAT THE SENTINEL ISREPORTING OF SEVEN PEOPLE DEADAND MY SOURCE INDICATING THATTHEY BELIEVE THE GUNMAN IS AMONGTHE DEAD.HOWEVER, IT'S NOT YET CONFIRMED.SO THAT'S WHERE WE STAND ONCONFIRMED AND SEMI CONFIRMEDINFORMATION AT THIS HOUR.STILL VERY EARLY IN THE







