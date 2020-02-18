Coronavirus Update: 8 People Under Voluntary Quarantine In Westchester County now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:02s - Published Coronavirus Update: 8 People Under Voluntary Quarantine In Westchester County In Westchester, County Executive George Latimer said eight people who may have been exposed to coronavirus are under voluntary quarantine in their homes.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus Update: More Than 2 Dozen People Quarantined In Westchester County As A Precaution According to the Department of Health, 26 people recently returned to Westchester County from areas...

CBS 2 - Published 1 week ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this