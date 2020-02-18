Global  

Coronavirus Update: 8 People Under Voluntary Quarantine In Westchester County

In Westchester, County Executive George Latimer said eight people who may have been exposed to coronavirus are under voluntary quarantine in their homes.
Coronavirus Update: More Than 2 Dozen People Quarantined In Westchester County As A Precaution

According to the Department of Health, 26 people recently returned to Westchester County from areas...
Coronavirus update: New data from DPH [Video]Coronavirus update: New data from DPH

Health officials announced Wednesday that hundreds of people remain under quarantine in Massachusetts as a precaution related to COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus. They emphasized, however,..

3 in Clay County being monitored for coronavirus [Video]3 in Clay County being monitored for coronavirus

Three people in Clay County are on home quarantine, being monitored for exposure to the coronavirus due to their recent travel history.

