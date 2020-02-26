Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Emergency evacuations from flood-hit town

Emergency evacuations from flood-hit town

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Emergency evacuations from flood-hit town

Emergency evacuations from flood-hit town

Police evacuated part of Ironbridge in Shropshire when barriers were overwhelmed by rising river water.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

removalman123

Keith Evans Emergency evacuations from flood-hit Ironbridge https://t.co/JaXL6POxHG 16 minutes ago

MyCityNewsca

MyCityNews.ca Emergency evacuations from flood-hit Ironbridge https://t.co/7mhQ1CFIZb https://t.co/YtAjg2rN5b 45 minutes ago

djxbazztv

𝑫𝒋𝒙𝒃𝒂𝒛𝒛𝑻𝑽 Emergency evacuations from flood-hit Ironbridge https://t.co/LfMbRutk9B https://t.co/UdiNG5yq4U 1 hour ago

lovable_daniels

Lovable Daniels Emergency evacuations from flood-hit Ironbridge https://t.co/k0ojPnxlws https://t.co/dNHN1PrgwS 1 hour ago

UK_News_Plow

UK News Plow Emergency evacuations from flood-hit Ironbridge https://t.co/wR8kY8DSAi +1 UKBot #UK #news 1 hour ago

Trialanderror_v

くろ٩(╹⌓╹ )۶' Emergency evacuations from flood-hit Ironbridge https://t.co/CNXqS3ORID 1 hour ago

_MrDavidJones

Mr David Jones ...By The Way ☕☕ BBC: Emergency evacuations from flood-hit Ironbridge https://t.co/jHi8loPdDq https://t.co/Rly00UR735 1 hour ago

hellogadget_st

Hello Gadget RT @4PawShop: Emergency evacuations from flood-hit Ironbridge https://t.co/hNuQiGdP59 https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm https://t.co/P0rltO9oCL 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cars have been swept off the road and homes submerged amid devastating Yorkshire floods [Video]Cars have been swept off the road and homes submerged amid devastating Yorkshire floods

Cars have been swept off a road and homes submerged by water amid devastating flooding when a river in Yorkshire burst its banks.Emergency services scrambled to the town of Snaith in Humberside after..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

UK Flooding: More evacuations as water levels keep rising [Video]UK Flooding: More evacuations as water levels keep rising

There is no let-up in sight for flood-hit communities across the UK after heavy rain overnight caused rivers to burst their banks. Residents in the Worcestershire town of Bewdley were forced to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.