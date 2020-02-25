High School Yearbook With Kobe Bryant Inscription On Auction Block

Kobe Bryant was purple and gold as a 13-year-old -- signing his middle school friend's yearbook with...



Tweets about this marga so cute i'm really making winwin my senior quote and i'm including winwin and seonghwa in my creative shots too hel… https://t.co/ydNuJc71WV 53 minutes ago Mozasaurus™️ @piercethevic yo, my boy Ramsey Atesalp says he went to high school with you, you had the radest El Camino he got t… https://t.co/4B7JC9zSZL 4 hours ago s.a.meade, freelance editor @MichaelGreyeyes Oh, that shirt. I bet if I dug out my high school yearbook there'd be more than a few guys with similar shirts. 14 hours ago Glory Liu @mattcone2 @CHSJaguars @PIH The legacy of @mattcone2 and his students' relationship with @PIH is astounding and ins… https://t.co/MnoHxpN67l 1 day ago OleyValleyLibrary Have you seen the first Oley High School Yearbook? We have it on our shelves, along with a majority of the older bo… https://t.co/OtNuOv9mni 1 day ago Olpe Schools Order your 2019-2020 Olpe Jr/Sr High School Yearbook! Cost is $35. We accept cash or a check made out to OHS, with… https://t.co/5yUqtP94B9 2 days ago Miss Conduct RT @AnOrangeSNES: The girl from high school who signed my yearbook "never change" waits outside with a crossbow. She knows I changed, now s… 2 days ago Isaaih @LILUZIVERT Hey Uzi, I’m in need of a quote for my high school yearbook. Can you bless me with a quote?🙃 2 days ago