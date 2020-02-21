Volunteers with a tupelo based ministry are wrapping up another day of work helping victims of flooding in jackson.

Wcbi's allie martin is live in raymond with more take allie live jack miller /eight days of hope sent from my iphone rebecca hall >> they been working all day, rain or shine, helping homeowners who are dealing with the aftermath date part of the ministry will try this truck right now he's on a rapid response teams come here with some spot thoughts here is about it.

6 to 10 people take up the flooring ... okay, that might be kind of dangerous.

I put this down, cutting through sheet rock ... just real quickly.

These toenail spray stuff keeps the mold out ... well oiled