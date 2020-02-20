Stormteam 3 Tour

It's a beautiful day to learn about weather.

That's where our storm team three meteorologists come into play!

Stormteam tour-stinger-1 kimt storm team three meteorologist sean macaday, along with the rest of the crew, visited george gibbs elemetary school in rochester.xxx stormteam tour-pkg-1 stormteam tour-pkg-3 kids screaming - mist oozing out of bin when stormteam 3 meteorologists come to town with all of our fun and sometimes messy experiments - students know they'll also get a chance to learn about science and weather safety.

George gibbs elementary in rochester.

Our tour at george gibbs elementary in rochester captures the students' attentiion with a video highlighting tornadoes, lightning...drawi ng some oos and ahhs.

Oohs and ahhhs taking the experience up a level-we showed how our atmosphere behaves like a fluid....putting out these fog rings... woomph ...and this ball suspended in the air with a leaf blower.

Leaf blower roaring now the students are learning how severe weather and clouds are made.

While a mixture of hot air, cold air, and some water are the usual ingredients- here in the classroom we mix liquid nitrogen and boiling hot water.

Woomph.

Cloud exploding our van der graph machine uses friction to build static electricity, just like the atmosphere, but on a smaller scale.

We can use that static electricity to send teacher's - and student's - hair flying.

Like mrs. reed here... teachers and kids yelling at hair standing up stormteam tour-pkg-4 mrs. reed: i loved how you showed kids all the exciting parts of science, and how it fits into everyday life.

- when my hair went up and got electrified, and we got to show what static electricity can do.

Students: you looked like a deer.

Mrs. reed.

Antlers laughing stormteam tour-pkg-6 and here's what her 5th grade class thought... sean: did you guys have fun today?

Students: yeeeaaah in rochester meteorologist sean macaday.

Kimt news 3.

