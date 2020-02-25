Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Day After Debate: Biden Claims Momentum As Sanders Marches Past Debate Fray

Day After Debate: Biden Claims Momentum As Sanders Marches Past Debate Fray

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:48s - Published < > Embed
Day After Debate: Biden Claims Momentum As Sanders Marches Past Debate Fray

Day After Debate: Biden Claims Momentum As Sanders Marches Past Debate Fray

One Democratic political consultant we spoke with says she believes the debate gave Joe Biden a boost but didn't have an impact on the other candidates.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kagredon

mentions the boomer politics fb group too much RT @purplechrain: this just keeps getting weirder & worse & HOW DID NOBODY ASK BIDEN ABOUT THIS AT THE DEBATE. after a week of silence the… 7 hours ago

purplechrain

Alexander this just keeps getting weirder & worse & HOW DID NOBODY ASK BIDEN ABOUT THIS AT THE DEBATE. after a week of silenc… https://t.co/DJvrNPiLo4 7 hours ago

Dowel6Mc

Biden for Senate 2020. @mjarbo After that debate last night, I think Bernie is the only one that needs to be running. Biden claims half… https://t.co/ZyvG5A7Hd4 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders: South Carolina Democratic Debate [Video]Sanders: South Carolina Democratic Debate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Reuters) - Surging front-runner Bernie Sanders will be in the hot seat at the Democratic debate in South Carolina on Tuesday, when his six presidential rivals try to derail his..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published

Sanders to take the hot seat at South Carolina debate [Video]Sanders to take the hot seat at South Carolina debate

Surging front-runner Bernie Sanders will be in the hot seat at the Democratic debate in South Carolina on Tuesday, when his six presidential rivals try to derail his growing momentum before the next..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.