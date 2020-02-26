Person of Interest Identified in Murder of Evansville Firefighter

Breaking at 5?

New information tonight in the murder of an evansville firefighter.

51 year old robbie doerr was shot to death in his driveway?

One year ago today.

This afternoon evansville police named a person of interest in the case... the department also calling on the community to come forward with any information that*may help solve doerr's murder.

"evansville police are releasing new information including a person of interest."

4?yea?old larry ali richmond senior is identified as the person of interest in the shooting death of robbie doerr.

This comes one year after the 5?

Yea?old firefighter was murdered in his driveway after working a 12 hour shift.

Doerr was shot outside his home and despite first responders taking lif?

Saving measures doerr was pronounced dead at the scene.

"richmond senior had a relationship with the doerr family the time robert was executed.

Richmond senior is currently in federal custody for unrelated charges."

Doerr wife, elizabeth fo?

Doerr, was accused of lying to police in her husband murder investigation.

She was arrested on march 5th for obstruction of justice.

Police say fo?doerr deleted a phone call prior to calling 911 the night her husband was killed.

The charges against fo?

Doerr were later dismissed?

The prosecutor's office hoping to r?file charges in the future.

Richmond senior is set to go on trial in federal court?

May 11 in evansville.

According to court records, in 1996?

Richmond was 17 when he murdered a 6?

Yea?old man.

The following year?

He pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

