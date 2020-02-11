The Hunt Film (2020)

Plot synopsis: Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing.

They don't know where they are, or how they got there.

They don't know they've been chosen ... for a very specific purpose ... THE HUNT.

In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a group of globalist elites gathers for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt humans for sport.

But the elites' master plan is about to be derailed because one of the hunted, Crystal (Betty Gilpin), knows The Hunters' game better than they do.

She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off, one by one, as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman (two-time Oscar-winner Hilary Swank) at the center of it all.

Directed by Craig Zobel starring Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, Ike Barinholtz, Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley, Ethan Suplee, Glenn Howerton, Amy Madigan, Macon Blair, Steve Coulter, Wayne Duvall, Sturgill Simpson, J.C.

MacKenzie release date March 13, 2020