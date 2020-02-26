Global  

Obama Wants TV Stations To Stop Running Pro-Trump Group Ad Attacking Biden

Obama Wants TV Stations To Stop Running Pro-Trump Group Ad Attacking BidenBarack Obama is speaking out against an ad attacking Joe Biden.
Obama demands that South Carolina stations pull misleading ad attacking Biden

Former president Barack Obama is calling on South Carolina television stations to stop running an ad...
Seattle Times - Published


