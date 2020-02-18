Global  

Locals Prepare for Coronavirus

Locals Prepare for Coronavirus
Locals Prepare for Coronavirus

Owensboro health and baptist health have emergency plans in place in the event of an outbreak.

44news reporter jake thomas begins our team coverage tonight.

With the coronavirus spreading...st ate health departments are working with hospitals to make sure they have emergency plans in place.

We have a travel screen in place, in particular for the coronavirus, so if a patient presents to any location at deaconess, and has the symptoms of fever, cough, or shortness of breath, then theye automatically screened for exposure to anyone who been ill or for travel to areas which are affected?

44 news has learned top administrator s at local hospitals are meeting regularly to discuss possible scenarios for dealing with the deadly coronavirus.

We are always trained to prepare for the worst..

While there has been no community transmission in the tristate.......st ate and local health officials and hospital leaders are on alert and concerned that a localized outbreak or widespread epidemic could occur.

We want to keep everybody safe?

That's the most important thing..

One of the topics discussed, protective gear that health care workers should wear to avoid catching the contagious illness.

Doctors and nurses coming in contact with possible coronavirus patients would be outfitted with these special uniforms that functions as its owns min?

Ventilation system... .keeping them safe and isolated from the rest of the hospital.

And while there are no cases in the tristate...pati ents suspected of having the illness would be placed in a special isolation room or unit.

Doctors we talked to today say now is the time for communities, businesses, and schools to begin preparing for a possible outbreak.

Jake thomas 44 news.



