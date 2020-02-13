Local Leaders say SIA's expansion shows Tippecanoe County is a Great Place to do Business

That it will be investing 158- million dollars in to its lafayette campus which will add 350 new jobs..

It's an expansion s-i-a says made sense because of how welcoming the greater lafayette community is to corporate partners.

I went to the campus and heard about why the expansion was needed.

Subaru of indiana has been part of the lafayette community for decades.

"subaru has expanded many times most recently in the past couple of years by adding over 200 jobs and investing over 140 million dollars to bring the ascent to lafayette and this community has been supportive every step of the way."-rachel hazaray assistant general counsel, sia now, the company is investing in greater lafayette again..

Which lafayette mayor tony roswarski says shows how good of partners the greater lafayette community is.

"a lot of factories don't cost 158 million dollars to build in the first place.

That's an expansion that i think only sends a positive message that lafayette, west lafayette, tippecanoe county and state of indiana is a great place to do buisness."- mayor tony roswarski the city and county are both giving sia a tax abatement on personal property and real-estate as well as training funds for the new employees it will need to hire for the expansion.

"you're competing against other states you're competing again other communities and this is part of the tools we use to help these companies land here."- dave byers tippecanoe county commissioner the company will be building a new service parts facility and a transmission assembly shop.

The service parts facility will be a stand-alone building on the north side of the property.

It's an expansion the company says is needed.

"subaru has increased sales steadily over the past 11 years and this will help us meet the demand for service parts to service those vehicles that we have been selling."-rachel hazaray assistant general counsel, sia local leaders say this expansion isn't just a win for the greater lafayette area..

But indiana as a whole.

"to have that type of global advanced manufacturing footprint speaks very well for our continued success in the community."- mayor tony roswarski sia will break ground on the new facility this summer.

They hope to have the operation up and running by 20-23.

