One dead, two injured in fire at Racquet Club Town Homes

... wxxv >> think victoria one person is two more injured.

After that we fire broke out morning person county court brian switzer confirmed with us, which-year-old claude thornhill was pronounced dead at the scen suffering smoking away should happen at the racquet club townhomes just off courthouse road commerce street was the fire started between 615 630 this morning.

Firefighters rescued two people off the roof to the hospital and treated for smoke and elation are expected to recover essay thornhill helped the other two out of the building, went back and rescued her pets and actually did make it out ... you write it down as the smoke and flames is- other had some pretty good burn- injuries, so we had crews try t- keep the fire away- from the people that were - trapped on the roof and trying- - - - to knock that fire down and a - different crew trying to go - inside because we did get a - report that there was - possibsle someone trapped insid- the building still.

So those tw- operations were - occuring simultaneously"- - - - this investigation is still - on-going, news 25 will- - - - this investigation is still - on-going, news 25 will- continue to keep you updated as- we learn more.

The gulfport fir- chief wants to remind everyone- to- make sure that their smoke- detectors are working and if- you need a smoke detector, to - call the firestation and- they will come install one in - your