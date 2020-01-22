Prolific Author, Maritime Historian Clive Cussler Dead At 88

Renowned author and sea explorer Clive Cussler has died.

He was 88.

According to CNN, his family made the announcement on Monday, in a Facebook post.

Cussler had a Ph.D.

In maritime history.

He was known for his books about underwater shipwreck discoveries -- both fiction and nonfiction.

His books were published in more than 40 languages in over 100 countries.

He was so passionate about maritime discoveries, he even started a nonprofit dedicated to them.