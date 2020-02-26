Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Always at the Carlyle Documentary Movie (2018)

Always at the Carlyle Documentary Movie (2018)

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:21s - Published < > Embed
Always at the Carlyle Documentary Movie (2018)

Always at the Carlyle Documentary Movie (2018)

Always at the Carlyle Documentary Movie (2018) Plot synopsis: While the walls at The Carlyle Hotel don’t talk, they definitely whisper.

Matthew Miele’s 'Always at The Carlyle' brings to life the untold stories of this legendary hotel as heard from the mouths of its own employees and top clientele including George Clooney, Harrison Ford, Sofia Coppola, Anthony Bourdain, Wes Anderson, Jon Hamm, Elaine Stritch, and more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.