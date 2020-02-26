Global  

7 Dead After Shooting On Milwaukee's Molson Coors Campus

A gunman and six others were killed Wednesday in a mass shooting in Wisconsin.

Newser reports the shooting took place at the Molson Coors headquarters in Milwaukee.

Twitter users whose wives work there say the women were ordered to hide in their offices.

Law enforcement arrived at around 2:10pm.

Police and firefighters have taped off streets surrounding the factory.

Businesses and schools in the immediate area are on lockdown, with parents driving around the block waiting for an all-clear to pick up their children.
