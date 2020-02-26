Congress Makes Lynching a Federal Crime
Congress Makes Lynching
a Federal Crime Passed unanimously by the
Senate last year, the House
approved the bill by a vote of 410 to four.
Since a similar bill was first
introduced 120 years ago, nearly
200 efforts to designate lynching
as a federal crime have failed.
Illinois Democratic Rep.
Bobby Rush
introduced the bill, named after Emmett Till.
Till was 14-years-old when
he was kidnapped, tortured and
violently murdered in Mississippi
for flirting with a white woman.
The bill was approved
by the House 65 years after Till's
murder sparked outrage across the U.S. Rep.
via NBC News It is thought that the U.S. has
been host to more than 4,000 lynchings,
the majority of which were black men and women.