At Least 5 Dead In Milwaukee MillerCoors Brewery Shooting

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 03:01s - Published < > Embed
At Least 5 Dead In Milwaukee MillerCoors Brewery ShootingCBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports from the scene.
From MillerCoors to Sprecher: Kanter's experience gives Glendale brewery an edge

Jim Kanter is a name in Milwaukee’s brewing scene. For over a decade, he was a top executive with...
bizjournals - Published


7 Dead In Milwaukee MillerCoors Plant Shooting [Video]7 Dead In Milwaukee MillerCoors Plant Shooting

The gunman, who was fired earlier in the day, was among those killed, sources say. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:13Published

7 Dead After Shooting On Milwaukee's Molson Coors Campus [Video]7 Dead After Shooting On Milwaukee's Molson Coors Campus

A gunman and six others were killed Wednesday in a mass shooting in Wisconsin. Newser reports the shooting took place at the Molson Coors headquarters in Milwaukee. Twitter users whose wives work there..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

