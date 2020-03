Wisconsin Thieves Carjack Four 'Early 2000 Chrysler Minivans' in as Many Days

WAUWATOSA IS HOME FOR HEIDI ANDWAUWATOSA IS HOME FOR HEIDI ANDJIM-WAUWATOSA IS HOME FOR HEIDI ANDJIM-'SO HOW WAS YOUR DAY'JIM-'SO HOW WAS YOUR DAY''SO HOW WAS YOUR DAY''SO HOW WAS YOUR DAY'' IT WAS CRAZY'' IT WAS CRAZY'' IT WAS CRAZY'THEY DO EVERYTHING TOGETHER-THEY DO EVERYTHING TOGETHER-INCLUDING DELIVER AUTO PARTS FORINCLUDING DELIVER AUTO PARTS FORA LIVING IN THEIR EARLY 2000SINCLUDING DELIVER AUTO PARTS FORA LIVING IN THEIR EARLY 2000SCHRYSLER VANS-A LIVING IN THEIR EARLY 2000SCHRYSLER VANS-CHRYSLER VANS-'WE COUNT ON THE MONEY, AND WE'WE COUNT ON THE MONEY, AND WEDONT GET PAID IF WE'WE COUNT ON THE MONEY, AND WEDONT GET PAID IF WEDONT WORK'DONT GET PAID IF WEDONT WORK'DONT WORK'BUT ON SATURDAY- THEY HAD A JOBBUT ON SATURDAY- THEY HAD A JOBTHEY COULDNT DELIVER ONTHEY COULDNT DELIVER ONTHEY COULDNT DELIVER ON'IM LIKE, YOUR CAR ISNT IN THE'IM LIKE, YOUR CAR ISNT IN THE'IM LIKE, YOUR CAR ISNT IN THEPARKING LOT AND HEPARKING LOT AND HEPARKING LOT AND HETHOUGHT I WAS KIDDING AND IMTHOUGHT I WAS KIDDING AND IMTHOUGHT I WAS KIDDING AND IMLIKE NO IT REALLY ISNT, ITSTHOUGHT I WAS KIDDING AND IMLIKE NO IT REALLY ISNT, ITSNOT THERE'LIKE NO IT REALLY ISNT, ITSNOT THERE'LIKE NO IT REALLY ISNT, ITSNOT THERE'THEIR RED VAN - GONE...NEARNOT THERE'THEIR RED VAN - GONE...NEARTHEIR RED VAN - GONE...NEARTHEIR RED VAN - GONE...NEARHAMPTON AND 100TH.

THE FIRST OF

THE FIRST OFHAMPTON AND 100TH.

FOUR VANS STOLEN IN FOUR DAYS-IN EVERY CASE - THE DOORS WERE LOCKED. 'IN ALL FOUR CASES, IT WAS EARLY 2000 CHRYSTLER MINI VANS THAT WERE TARGETED.' ANOTHER WAS TAKEN FROM THE SAME COMPLEX AS HEIDI AND JIM-ANOTHER A MILE AWAY... AND ANOTHER WAS SWIPED WHILE A WOMAN WAS INSIDE CHURCH ON SUNDAY-'ITS NOT USUALLY TO GO JOY RIDING ITS BC THEY WANT TO COMMIT OTHER CRIMES.' NEAR 71ST AND FIEBRANTZ..

HEIDICOMMIT OTHER CRIMES.'NEAR 71ST AND FIEBRANTZ..

HEIDICOMMIT OTHER CRIMES.'NEAR 71ST AND FIEBRANTZ..

HEIDI AND JIMS RED VAN DID TURN NOT

HEIDIAND JIMS RED VAN DID TURN NOTNEAR 71ST AND FIEBRANTZ..

IN GOOD SHAPE.... AND POLICE SAY EVEN WORSE - THEY THINK IT WAS USED TO STEAL ANOTHER VAN 'JIM HAD TWO SURGERIES IN JANUARY AND I WAS SICK FOR TWO DAYS.

THATS THREE WEEKS OF

NO PAY'

A CALLOUS CRIME THAT HAS REAL CONSEQUENCES-FOR HEIDI AND JIM..WHO HOPE WHOEVER TOOK FROM THEM-WONT DO IT AGAIN. 'THEY VIOLATED OUR PROPERTY OUR LIVELIHOOD, OUR PEACE OF MIND FOR NOTHING'