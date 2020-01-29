Storms Tonight, Blustery Late Week 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:41s - Published Storms Tonight, Blustery Late Week Storms roll in between 9pm-1am tonight with gusty winds Thursday and even a few snow flurries. 0

Storms Tonight, Blustery Late Week Winds 15 to 25 mph with gustup to 40 mph. .THURSDAYNIGHT...Mostly clear.Scattered flurries in theevening. Lows in the upper20s. West winds 15 to 20 mpGusts up to 35 mph in theevening. .FRIDAY...Mostlysunny. Highs in the lower 40s.West winds 10 to 15 mph wigusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAYNIGHT...Partly cloudy with achance of flurries. Lows inthe mid 20s..SATURDAY...Mostly sunnyHighs in the upper 30s..SATURDAY NIGHT...Partcloudy. Lows in the mid 20s..SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Higin the mid 40s. .SUNDAYNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lowsthe lower 30s..MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highin the lower 50s. .MONDAYNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a30 percent chance of showers.Lows in the lower 40s..TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highsin the lower 60s. Chance ofrain 60 percent.





