Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Storms Tonight, Blustery Late Week

Storms Tonight, Blustery Late Week

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:41s - Published < > Embed
Storms Tonight, Blustery Late Week

Storms Tonight, Blustery Late Week

Storms roll in between 9pm-1am tonight with gusty winds Thursday and even a few snow flurries.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Storms Tonight, Blustery Late Week

Winds 15 to 25 mph with gustup to 40 mph.

.THURSDAYNIGHT...Mostly clear.Scattered flurries in theevening.

Lows in the upper20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mpGusts up to 35 mph in theevening.

.FRIDAY...Mostlysunny.

Highs in the lower 40s.West winds 10 to 15 mph wigusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAYNIGHT...Partly cloudy with achance of flurries.

Lows inthe mid 20s..SATURDAY...Mostly sunnyHighs in the upper 30s..SATURDAY NIGHT...Partcloudy.

Lows in the mid 20s..SUNDAY...Mostly sunny.

Higin the mid 40s.

.SUNDAYNIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Lowsthe lower 30s..MONDAY...Partly sunny.

Highin the lower 50s.

.MONDAYNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a30 percent chance of showers.Lows in the lower 40s..TUESDAY...Rain likely.

Highsin the lower 60s.

Chance ofrain 60 percent.hello to you I'm Julie Grantwith court TV and we are




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast [Video]NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

Clouds and a few flurries/drizzle are on tap for tonight again. We will see a few lake effect snow showers near Lake Michigan as well. On Thursday, we can expect Mainly cloudy skies, a few..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:59Published

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Clouds and a few flurries/drizzle are on tap for today and tonight again. Temps will be 2-3° cooler than Tuesday but still above normal with highs in the mid/upper 20s. On Thursday, we can expect..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.