Flight Attendant Diagnosed with Coronavirus After Flights to LA 9 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 01:54s - Published Flight Attendant Diagnosed with Coronavirus After Flights to LA A South Korean flight attendant who has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus may have serviced trips between Seoul and Los Angeles last week, according to several South Korean media outlets.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Flight Attendant Diagnosed with Coronavirus After Flights to LA FIVE'S JENNIFER MCGRAW LIVEFIVE'S JENNIFER MCGRAW LIVENOW THE NEWSROOM WITH THENOW THE NEWSROOM WITH THELATEST DEVELOPMENTS JENNIFER.LATEST DEVELOPMENTS JENNIFER.





Recent related news from verified sources Air Canada extends flight suspension to Chinese cities, citing virus Montreal (AFP) Feb 25, 2020 Air Canada announced Tuesday it is extending its suspension of flights...

Energy Daily - Published 20 hours ago



Coronavirus: Gulf states suspend more flights Gulf states are imposing flight restrictions to try to slow the spread of the virus.

BBC News - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this