Flight Attendant Diagnosed with Coronavirus After Flights to LA

A South Korean flight attendant who has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus may have serviced trips between Seoul and Los Angeles last week, according to several South Korean media outlets.
A Korean flight attendant who worked on flights out of LAX has tested positive in South Korea with coronavirus, while USC is bringing home all its exchange students home from South Korea and Italy...

