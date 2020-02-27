Collegedale Middle gift

Middle school 7th graders generously donated a special gift to the post office on shallowford road this morning.

Postmaster debra groshko was all smiles when she received artwork of the united states map.

The map was made entirely by postage stamps donated by the chattanooga stamps club.

There is a stamp that represents all 50 states and the kids chose elvis presley for the state of tennessee.

Groshko is grateful for her gift.

The post office has been here for 200 years.

We've been here for 200 years for a reason and it's for things like this that make us what we are.

So i love the presentation that they've given us and we've actually hung it up in the front lobby for the public to see and enjoy.

The project took several months for students to complete.

