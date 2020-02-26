Preparing for Coronavirus

A news conference with the centers for disease control and prevention to discuss the coronavirus.

The c-d-c says the coronavirus will spread in the u-s.

Kimt news three's calyn thompson is speaking with olmsted county public health today about what that could mean for our area.

She joins us now - calyn what did they have to say?

Xxx cv prepare-lintro-2 amy - earlier today i sat down with olmsted county public health director graham briggs.

Just yesterday - he released this letter.

It says in part right now the risk in our area remains low... but that could change.xxx cv prepare-lpkg-1 coronavirus prepare-lpkg-2 at the request of the centers for disease control and prevention... sot: "we are asking the american public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad."

Now - tension is high.

Coronavirus prepare-lpkg-6 i was less concerned before ya know thinking that it wouldn't spread.

But i think with all the coronavirus prepare-lpkg-4 international travel, i'm more concerned about it now.

Public health officials are looking to put the public's mind at ease.

2 shot: so right now we're watching this situation really closely... olmsted county public health director graham briggs says his department is learning more about the coronavirus virus as they go.

Coronavirus prepare-lpkg-3 we don't really know this virus yet.

We know the family of viruses.

We have virologists that know how these things work.

So we have a fairly good feel about how it's transmitted and that sort of thing but there are other issues that humanity doesn't have immunity to this the way that we do towards influenza.

Coronavirus prepare-lpkg-5 the c-d-c says public health officials in the u-s should be prepared for a pandemic.

Briggs: a pandemic is when you have an outbreak or change in health that covers the globe.

Right now - it's not an issue in our area... but it's important for people to mentally prepare that it could be.

Briggs: six months from now coronavirus might be a risk for this community and if it is, we'll handle that.

But right now today, your risk of getting flu in rochester is much higher.

/ cv prepare-ltag-2 briggs advises prevention habits similar to the flu.... like washing your hands - covering your cough - and staying home when you're sick.

Live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3.

/ thank you calyn.

The viral the viral outbreak that began in china has infected more than 80- thousand people around the world... about three- thousand have died.

