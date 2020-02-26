Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Preparing for Coronavirus

Preparing for Coronavirus

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Preparing for CoronavirusKIMT News 3's Calyn Thompson shows us what the outbreak could mean for our area
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Preparing for Coronavirus

A news conference with the centers for disease control and prevention to discuss the coronavirus.

The c-d-c says the coronavirus will spread in the u-s.

Kimt news three's calyn thompson is speaking with olmsted county public health today about what that could mean for our area.

She joins us now - calyn what did they have to say?

Xxx cv prepare-lintro-2 amy - earlier today i sat down with olmsted county public health director graham briggs.

Just yesterday - he released this letter.

It says in part right now the risk in our area remains low... but that could change.xxx cv prepare-lpkg-1 coronavirus prepare-lpkg-2 at the request of the centers for disease control and prevention... sot: "we are asking the american public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad."

Now - tension is high.

Coronavirus prepare-lpkg-6 i was less concerned before ya know thinking that it wouldn't spread.

But i think with all the coronavirus prepare-lpkg-4 international travel, i'm more concerned about it now.

Public health officials are looking to put the public's mind at ease.

2 shot: so right now we're watching this situation really closely... olmsted county public health director graham briggs says his department is learning more about the coronavirus virus as they go.

Coronavirus prepare-lpkg-3 we don't really know this virus yet.

We know the family of viruses.

We have virologists that know how these things work.

So we have a fairly good feel about how it's transmitted and that sort of thing but there are other issues that humanity doesn't have immunity to this the way that we do towards influenza.

Coronavirus prepare-lpkg-5 the c-d-c says public health officials in the u-s should be prepared for a pandemic.

Briggs: a pandemic is when you have an outbreak or change in health that covers the globe.

Right now - it's not an issue in our area... but it's important for people to mentally prepare that it could be.

Briggs: six months from now coronavirus might be a risk for this community and if it is, we'll handle that.

But right now today, your risk of getting flu in rochester is much higher.

/ cv prepare-ltag-2 briggs advises prevention habits similar to the flu.... like washing your hands - covering your cough - and staying home when you're sick.

Live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3.

/ thank you calyn.

The viral the viral outbreak that began in china has infected more than 80- thousand people around the world... about three- thousand have died.

And president trump



Recent related news from verified sources

The coronavirus panic proves one of AOC's biggest talking points: the US needs better paid sick leave, stat

The coronavirus panic proves one of AOC's biggest talking points: the US needs better paid sick leave, stat· **We analyzed sick leave policies in the countries with some of the highest reported rates of...
Business Insider - Published

Craigslist is filling up with bizarre ads for infant gas masks, bulk lab coats, and ginseng vodka as fear mounts in US over a possible coronavirus pandemic

Craigslist is filling up with bizarre ads for infant gas masks, bulk lab coats, and ginseng vodka as fear mounts in US over a possible coronavirus pandemic· *An outbreak of the novel coronavirus has spread out of China and across to 31 other countries and...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

flynnjhn

John Flynn Schumer announces $8.5B request for coronavirus funding https://t.co/bqkSjlhrQl Hey Chuck how some more money for t… https://t.co/7ICanIna9b 24 seconds ago

debroy62

Deb Roy RT @ani_canadian: Is Canada doing a good job preparing for possible CoronaVirus pandemic? 44 seconds ago

JGanos

john ganos RT @EmeraldRobinson: The CDC has completely failed the American people in preparing for the coronavirus. Everybody has a working test - ex… 49 seconds ago

macfall_p

William Pat. MacFall How is South #Florida Preparing for the #Coronavirus? By not doing enough. #SouthFlorida. #Broward #PrideAmericas… https://t.co/jhFNVOc2dl 53 seconds ago

MadiHodges

ForTheLoveOfThePlanet RT @pyrodaG0D: The CORONAVIRUS was designed for population control and bill gates has been preparing for this moment. Google “the Georgia G… 1 minute ago

ConnieAustinTX

Connie McDonald RT @EpochTimes: “Right now the most pressing need is the novel coronavirus,” @SecAzar said. #HouseDemocrats argued against diverting fundi… 2 minutes ago

Abbasal29920539

Abbasali RT @PressTV: #Iran preparing to mass-produce #coronavirus testing kits: Rouhani @HassanRouhani #IranFightsCorona https://t.co/Ax0WBYisDp 2 minutes ago

kadalhalok

kadalhalok RT @CDCgov: Now is the time for US businesses, hospitals, and communities to begin preparing for the possible spread of #COVID19. CDC conti… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump puts VP Mike Pence 'in charge' of U.S. coronavirus response [Video]Trump puts VP Mike Pence 'in charge' of U.S. coronavirus response

Following a meeting with the CDC and other federal officials involved in the U.S. government's response to the spread of the coronavirus, President Trump announced Wednesday evening that U.S.Vice..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published

Markets haven’t bottomed yet: advisor [Video]Markets haven’t bottomed yet: advisor

Payne Capital Management president Ryan Payne says he still senses complacency among his clients amid the coronavirus scare. That, he says, is a sign markets will still head lower.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.