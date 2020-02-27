Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Handling Aircraft Emergencies

Handling Aircraft Emergencies

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Handling Aircraft Emergencies

Handling Aircraft Emergencies

KIMT News 3's Nick Kruszalnicki takes us to Mason City Municipal Airport where a pilot had to do an emergency landing
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Handling Aircraft Emergencies

Scary moments for passengers and crew aboard an air choice one flight this afternoon.

Their flight made an emergency landing at mason city municipal airport after an indicator showed the landing gear was not down and locked.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki joins us live now with more - nick?

Xxx flu prevent-lintro-2 amy - it happened just before two o- clock this afternoon.

Before landing, the aircraft circled the airport while ground crews visually inspected the landing gear.

Luckily the flight landed without problems. i spoke with the mason city municipal airport manager who tells me they are always prepared for emergencies like this.

Xxx el-lmpkg-1 emergency landing-lmpkg-2 "the airport fire department is staffed by our operations and maintenance employees on the airport.

We have staff here from about seven o-clock in the morning to eleven o-clock every night."

Emergency landing-lmpkg-3 the f-a-a requires airports to have a staffed fire department ready to go during commerical flight operations.

Those crews can respond to an accident at the airport in just three minutes.

This afternoon's emergency landing did require the airport fire department to be ready if there was a more serious accident.

The feds require all airports to follow an alert system, which indicates the severity of an emergency.

"alert one is an aircraft with a minor problem.

Alert two is an aircraft that might have a more serious problem on board such as this one with the gear possibly not being down.

Alert three indicates there was an actual accident and an alert four is another emergency such as a medical."

Flu prevent-ltag-2 there were five people on this afternoon's flight, including the air crew.

They were all okay after the landing.

Live at the mason city muncipal airport, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.

/ thank you nick.

The airplane that made the emergency landing was a beechcraft 1900 - an aircraft that seats 19 passengers.

/



Recent related news from verified sources

Families want new search for MH370, six years after disappearance

Repeated searches for the plane in the southern Indian Ocean were called off in 2018 after failing to...
Al Jazeera - Published

British Typhoon Fighters Escort Russian Tu-142 ASW Aircraft


RIA Nov. - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Custom made Mustang heading to Air Force museum [Video]Custom made Mustang heading to Air Force museum

A one-of-a-kind Mustang. The X-1 is a custom Ford Mustang created for the United States Air Force. It’s been touring the country for the past decade as a promotional prop. To educate people about the..

Credit: Autoblog Minute     Duration: 01:34Published

Helicopter carrying Philippines police chief crashes leaving two officers in critically injured [Video]Helicopter carrying Philippines police chief crashes leaving two officers in critically injured

A helicopter carrying the chief of police in the Philippines crashed on Thursday morning (March 5) leaving two other officers in a critical condition. The chopper was carrying Philippine National..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.