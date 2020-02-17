Global  

Deadly Shooting Terrifies Neighborhood

Florence police tell us they are questioning possible witnesses in a deadly shooting.
New at six.

Florence police tell us they are questioning possible witnesses in a deadly shooting.

Reginaled watkins died this morning after being shot at carver heights homes.

That's in west florence.

A second person was taken to the hospital but will be ok.

Investigators told told waay 31's breken terry they're trying to figure out if the second victim is also the suspect.

People who live here told me this is where these two men were both shot.

Police believe watkins and the other man are friends and are working to learn if and why the shot each other.

Summerhill- i never thought my child would be disturbed out of his sleep to something like that.

Camille summerhill said normally things are pretty quite in her carver heights neighborhood.

Summerhill said her son started asking her questions when she walked him to the bus stop by the scene of wednesday's shooting.

Summerhill- he didn't want to leave me he said mama what do i have to do about you?

You have to go back by yourself mama i'm scared.

Summerhill said she is going to do the best to comfort her son but the shooting happened way to close to home.

Summerhill- at the moment all you can do is hug them and tell them you love them.

In florence bt waay31.

Watkins body was taken to huntsville for an autopsy.

If you have any tips on the case visit our website waay tv.com.




