NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

Gusty northerly winds on the backside of the system to our south will continue to usher in colder temps for Thursday and Friday.

Below normal high temps in the 20s are expected Thursday and Friday, & Saturday.

Sunday looks to be warmer with highs climbing back onto the 40s.

It's looking like March will come in like a lamb with the above normal temps.

Mild/warm temps will stick around into the middle part of next week.