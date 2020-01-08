4 Tucson restaurants are semifinalists for prestigious James Beard Award 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:54s - Published 4 Tucson restaurants are semifinalists for prestigious James Beard Award Four tasty Tucson spots were named semifinalists for the 2020 James Beard Awards Wednesday.

