Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 4 Tucson restaurants are semifinalists for prestigious James Beard Award

4 Tucson restaurants are semifinalists for prestigious James Beard Award

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
4 Tucson restaurants are semifinalists for prestigious James Beard Award

4 Tucson restaurants are semifinalists for prestigious James Beard Award

Four tasty Tucson spots were named semifinalists for the 2020 James Beard Awards Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Chez Fonfon, Automatic Seafood among James Beard Awards semifinalists

Four Alabama restaurants or bars are represented on the list of semifinalists for the James Beard...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

FedUpRandyR

Randy R https://t.co/h35iJXKyQG @barriobreadco Awesome news!! 2 hours ago

TheDirtyTCo

The Dirty T THIS is how the #Tucson food scene can take itself to the next level. Way to represent and good luck! https://t.co/XFrabCWGcV 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wildcats Welcome James Akinjo [Video]Wildcats Welcome James Akinjo

Jason Barr reports on the Wildcats from McKale Center

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.