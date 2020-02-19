Former TCU Football Star Trevone Boykin Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison 9 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:30s - Published Former TCU Football Star Trevone Boykin Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison Boykin pleaded guilty to aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and tampering with a witness in June 2019, along with two misdemeanor charges.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Former QB Boykin gets prison for beating woman Former TCU and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin was sentenced to three years in prison...

ESPN - Published 6 hours ago Also reported by • Seattle Times









You Might Like



Tweets about this Robbie Hoy RT @CBSDFW: Former star quarterback for the TCU Horned Frogs Trevone Boykin was sentenced to three years in prison in Tarrant County on Wed… 7 hours ago leonard Washington RT @DWStraka49: Former #TCU star QB Trevone Boykin sentenced to three years in prison, per report: https://t.co/Fv2K0IYvDQ | #Big12FB 10 hours ago Houston I met dude, this doesn't surprise me.. Former TCU Football Star Trevone Boykin Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison https://t.co/4g96LyXZqq 11 hours ago Dean Straka Former #TCU star QB Trevone Boykin sentenced to three years in prison, per report: https://t.co/Fv2K0IYvDQ | #Big12FB 11 hours ago Dallas Feed CBS Dallas: Former TCU Football Star Trevone Boykin Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison https://t.co/TH6h0pTjs4 #dallas 12 hours ago CBSDFW Former star quarterback for the TCU Horned Frogs Trevone Boykin was sentenced to three years in prison in Tarrant C… https://t.co/wouIeGQuT5 12 hours ago